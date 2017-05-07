ISIS Calls for More Truck Attacks, ‘Killing, Stabbing, Slitting Throats’ in London

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

ISIS has singled out crowded London streets as “ideal targets” for supporters to mow down pedestrians in the latest edition of the terror group’s online magazine.

Published in ten languages, the most recent issue of ISIS’ magazine Rumiyah published tutorials on arson, knife and vehicle attacks, naming Regent Street and Piccadilly Circus in London as locations at which jihadis should “flatten [non-Muslims] under trucks”, The Sunday Times reports.

A piece on “terror tactics” tells supporters the best type of vehicle to use in a terror attack — “double-wheeled, load-bearing” trucks with a “slightly raised chassis and bumper”, which are “fast in speed or rate of acceleration” are identified as features which would maximise the number of casualties. would-be jihadis are told to look out for.

Methods ISIS recommends for obtaining such a vehicle include taking one “from a kafir [non-Muslim] by force or deception”, or by “‘borrowing’ from a kafir or murtadd [apostate].”

“The language of force, the language of killing, stabbing and slitting throats, chopping off heads, flattening them under trucks, and burning them alive, until they give the jizyah [non-beleiver’s tax] while they are in a state of humiliation,” reads a paragraph from Rumiyah’s latest edition.

In the magazine, the Islamist perpetrators of truck attacks in Nice and Berlin are praised as “heroic” along with Westminster attacker Khalid Masood who ran down four people in his car in March, and stabbed a policeman to death.

ISIS also urged its followers to use sales and personals adverts websites such as eBay and Craigslist to lure unsuspecting victims to “an appropriate location before attacking, subduing, binding and then slaughtering them.”

The magazine says: “Online sales by way of buy and sell websites such as Craigslist, Gumtree, eBay, the Loot and others are an alternative means to luring one’s victims.”

In the ninth edition of Rumiyah, ISIS made clear its beliefs on taking hostages for the first time. according to Il Giornale.

The terror group said the goal of taking hostages is “not to ask for a ransom, but to create a massacre, and instill terror.

“Take hostages for slaughter, not to start negotiations … The victims must be killed before the police arrived,” the group states, praising the Bataclan massacre in Paris as a successful attack with “89 dead and 200 wounded crusaders.”