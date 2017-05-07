Pics: French Voters in London Turn Out to Cast Election Day Ballots

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

French citizens are queuing to cast their ballot at the French embassy, London, as the rest of the French nation goes to the polls Sunday.

French voters living in London is an important demographic in French elections, with an estimated 300,000 citizens living in Britain’s capital. It is often reported and has even been claimed by London’s former mayor Boris Johnson that the sheer number of French living in London makes it France’s sixth largest city.

London’s Evening Standard reports of the French citizens in London, 100,000 are registered to vote.

The tens of thousands expected to vote at the French embassy in Kensington today have been met by a high presence of armed British police officers, with the Metropolitan Police command perhaps wary of the high concentration people outside the embassy following the recent Westminster terror attack.

All pictures by Rachel Megawhat / Breitbart London