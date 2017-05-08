141 Arrested in Paris For Vandalism and Violent Clashes on Election Night

PARIS (AP) — Police arrested 141 people overnight in eastern Paris in clashes with masked protesters after the election of pro-business independent Emmanuel Macron as France’s new president.

Police said nine people remained in detention early Monday, primarily over vandalism charges. During the presidential campaign, many groups held protests against Macron’s right wing rival Marine Le Pen.

Some anarchist and far-left groups also held occasionally violent protests against both candidates, seeing Macron as too business-friendly and Le Pen as tainted by her party’s racist past.