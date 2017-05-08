Merkel: Macron ‘Carries Hopes’ of Millions in Europe

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

BERLIN (AFP) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that millions of Europeans were counting on the success of incoming French president Emmanuel Macron.

“Macron carries the hopes of millions of French people and also many in Germany and across Europe,” she told reporters, saying she was “very pleased” by his victory.

“He led a courageous, pro-European campaign and stands for openness to the world and decisively for the social market economy.”

As France commemorated victory over the Nazis in World War II, Merkel said the two countries had “over the decades developed a solid friendship” whose preservation had become a “pillar of German policy”.

“We, Germany and France, are facing many shared challenges and are working to lead the European Union into a secure and successful future,” she said.

“We make an effort to coordinate our approach and take, when we can, steps together for the well-being of both our countries and the well-being of Europe.”

She said she hoped and believed that cooperation with Macron would progress “in exactly this spirit”.

“I wish him and all the people of France the greatest success,” Merkel added.

The German leader and her government had thrown their support behind Macron against far-right and anti-EU challenger Marine Le Pen during the campaign for the French presidential election.

She spoke by telephone with Macron just minutes after his resounding win Sunday and praised his commitment to the EU.