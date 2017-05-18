Germany: Two Charged With Founding Terror Group That Targeted Migrant Homes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against two alleged co-founders of a far-right group that planned to bomb a refugee home.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that the two German men, identified only as Daniel A. and Marcel L. in line with German privacy rules, were charged with membership in a terrorist organization, preparing an explosion and violating weapons laws.

Prosecutors say the two were among early members of the Oldschool Society group in 2014. The group later grew to about 30 members. A plan to attack a refugee shelter in May 2015 was thwarted when four founding members were detained.

In March, a Munich court sentenced those four to prison terms.

Prosecutors allege that Daniel A. was responsible for internal discipline and Marcel L. for settling disputes within the group.