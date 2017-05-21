Schools Asked To ‘Show Sensitivity’ To Muslims By Adapting Classes Around Ramadan

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) has published a pamphlet asking educators to “show sensitivity” to Muslims during the month of Ramadan as GCSE and A-level exams approach.

The body, which represents some 18,000 headteachers and college leaders, according to the MailOnline, recommends schools reschedule revision classes and redesign physical education lesson plans in order to take the religious sensibilities of Muslim pupils into account. Islam forbids eating and drinking during daylight hours during the month of Ramadan.

“School and college leaders will also want to consider the possible impact fasting and late night prayers during Ramadan may have on Muslim children when setting dates for other activities, such as sports days, trips and celebrations,” the document adds.

ASCL also advises invigilators not to recommend pupils in hot exam rooms take even a “tiny sip of water” unless they appear to be suffering from dehydration, in case this offends Muslims undertaking the fast.

“If a student taking an exam is showing any signs that they may be dehydrated, such as a headache or drowsiness, they should be advised to terminate the fast immediately by drinking some water,” the pamphlet cautions.

Invigilators are told they should familiarise themselves with the rules governing Ramadan so they can “inform pupils of the allowances Islam gives for them to break the fast and make it up later if they feel fasting will in any way jeopardise their performance”.

The report, authored by an “inclusion expert” in consultation with various Islamic scholars, imams and other “experts”, notes that “Ramadan may bring many benefits to individuals and communities, but also has the potential to cause the individual temporary hardship through hunger and lack of liquids during fasting hours which may impact on physical wellbeing and cognitive performance.”

Ramadan, like the Christian festival of Easter, falls on slightly different dates every year, in accordance with a traditional lunar calendar.