Europe, the United Kingdom, and Russia have witnessed terror attacks or attempted attacks every nine days in 2017 on average, analysis of security incidents has revealed.
Since January, around 45 people have been killed by mostly Islamic terrorists, while hundreds have been injured. The only known incident not linked to jihadism in 2017 was the attack on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team by a Russian-German national attempting to profit from short-selling stock in the company.
Attacks and attempted attacks have taken place in Austria, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Germany.
Security services in Britain — population 65 million — are known to be tracking 3,500 potential terror suspects or persons posing a threat. Meanwhile Belgium, with its population of just 12 million, is tracking around 18,000 potential jihadists.
A further minimum of 14 terror attacks have occurred in Turkey in 2017, a NATO member country currently being considered for European Union membership.
Details:
|Date
|Location
|Result
|Attacker profile
|Name
|Fate of Attacker
|20 January 2017
|Austria
|foiled
|18-year-old was an Austrian citizen of a migrant background
|arrested
|3 February 2017
|Paris, France
|executed
|Egyptian national on tourist visa
|Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy
|arrested
|10 February 2017
|Paris, France
|foiled
|Four arrests including 16y/o girl
|arrested
|18 March 2017
|Garges-lès-Gonesse and Orly Airport Paris, France
|attempted
|Radicalised French-born Muslim of North African origin
|Ziyed Ben Belgacem
|dead
|22 March 2017
|Westminster, London
|executed
|British. Muslim convert
|Khalid Masood
|dead
|23 March 2017
|Antwerp, Belgium
|attempted
|Tunisian national
|Mohamed R.
|arrested
|30 March 2017
|Venice, Italy
|foiled
|Three adults from Kosovo
|Three men and an unidentified minor
|arrested
|3 April 2017
|St. Petersburg, Russia
|executed
|Ethnic Uzbek, Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen
|Akbarzhon Jalilov
|dead
|7 April 2017
|Stockholm, Sweden
|executed
|Uzbek failed asylum seeker
|Rakhmat Akilov
|apprehended
|8 April 2017
|Grønland, Oslo, Norway
|foiled
|17y/o Russian citizen. Asylum seeker (arrived 2010). MEDIA CLAIM was known to Norwegian security services for having expressed support for Islamic State
|unnamed (underage)
|arrested
|11 April 2017
|Dortmund, Germany
|attempted
|An Iraqi (Abdul Beset A) linked to Islamic State arrested, but later found to not be related to the attack. On 21 April, Sergej W., a market trader, was arrested.
|Sergej W. Joint Russian-German national
|arrested
|18 April 2017
|Marseille, France
|foiled
|Plot against at least two candidates in the French presidential election
|two arrests`
|arrested
|20 April 2017
|Champs Élysées, Paris, France
|executed
|39-year-old gunman known to intelligence services as an Islamist. French national.
|Karim Cheurfi/Abu-Yusuf al-Baljiki (“the Belgian” identified via Amaq)
|dead
|18 May 2017
|Milan, Italy
|executed
|Half-Tunisian, half-Italian radicalised. Not on a terror watch list, but known to police for criminality
|Ismail Tommaso Ben Yousef Hosni, 21
|arrested
|22 May 2017
|Manchester Arena, Manchester
|executed
|tbc
|One (unnamed) male
|dead
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.