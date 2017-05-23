Skip to content

2017 Has Seen a Terror Attack Attempted in Europe Every Nine Days

terror attack
AFP

by Raheem Kassam and Victoria Friedman23 May 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Europe, the United Kingdom, and Russia have witnessed terror attacks or attempted attacks every nine days in 2017 on average, analysis of security incidents has revealed.

Since January, around 45 people have been killed by mostly Islamic terrorists, while hundreds have been injured. The only known incident not linked to jihadism in 2017 was the attack on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team by a Russian-German national attempting to profit from short-selling stock in the company.

Attacks and attempted attacks have taken place in Austria, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Germany.

Security services in Britain — population 65 million — are known to be tracking 3,500 potential terror suspects or persons posing a threat. Meanwhile Belgium, with its population of just 12 million, is tracking around 18,000 potential jihadists.

A further minimum of 14 terror attacks have occurred in Turkey in 2017, a NATO member country currently being considered for European Union membership.

Details:

Date Location Result Attacker profile Name Fate of Attacker
20 January 2017 Austria foiled 18-year-old was an Austrian citizen of a migrant background arrested
3 February 2017 Paris, France executed Egyptian national on tourist visa Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy arrested
10 February 2017 Paris, France foiled Four arrests including 16y/o girl arrested
18 March 2017 Garges-lès-Gonesse and Orly Airport Paris, France attempted Radicalised French-born Muslim of North African origin Ziyed Ben Belgacem dead
22 March 2017 Westminster, London executed British. Muslim convert Khalid Masood dead
23 March 2017 Antwerp, Belgium attempted Tunisian national Mohamed R. arrested
30 March 2017 Venice, Italy foiled Three adults from Kosovo Three men and an unidentified minor arrested
3 April 2017 St. Petersburg, Russia executed Ethnic Uzbek, Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen Akbarzhon Jalilov dead
7 April 2017 Stockholm, Sweden executed Uzbek failed asylum seeker Rakhmat Akilov apprehended
8 April 2017 Grønland, Oslo, Norway foiled 17y/o Russian citizen. Asylum seeker (arrived 2010). MEDIA CLAIM was known to Norwegian security services for having expressed support for Islamic State unnamed (underage) arrested
11 April 2017 Dortmund, Germany attempted An Iraqi (Abdul Beset A) linked to Islamic State arrested, but later found to not be related to the attack. On 21 April, Sergej W., a market trader, was arrested. Sergej W. Joint Russian-German national arrested
18 April 2017 Marseille, France foiled Plot against at least two candidates in the French presidential election two arrests` arrested
20 April 2017 Champs Élysées, Paris, France executed 39-year-old gunman known to intelligence services as an Islamist. French national. Karim Cheurfi/Abu-Yusuf al-Baljiki (“the Belgian” identified via Amaq) dead
18 May 2017 Milan, Italy executed Half-Tunisian, half-Italian radicalised. Not on a terror watch list, but known to police for criminality Ismail Tommaso Ben Yousef Hosni, 21 arrested
22 May 2017 Manchester Arena, Manchester executed tbc One (unnamed) male dead

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.