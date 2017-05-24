Skip to content

Police Arrest 3 More in Connection with Manchester Suicide Bombing

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart London24 May 20170

(AP) — Police in Manchester say they have arrested three more men in connection with the suicide bombing at a pop concert that killed 22 people.

They said Wednesday the arrests had been made in the south of the city, where a day earlier a 23-year-old man was also arrested and a number of homes were searched.

Police are trying to establish if bomber Salman Abedi acted alone or whether there could be a risk of further attacks.

Police officers arrive at a residential property on Elsmore Road in Fallowfield, Manchester, on May 24, 2017, as investigations continue into the May 22 terror attack at the Manchester Arena. (OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty)


