Britain Resumes Sharing Bombing Intel With US After Leaks

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British police say they have resumed sharing intelligence about the Manchester bombing with U.S. counterparts.

Britain had halted the exchange of information after details of the Manchester investigation — including forensic crime-scene photos — appeared in U.S. media. The disclosure infuriated British officials, and Prime Minister Theresa May brought up the leaks with President Donald Trump at the NATO summit Thursday.

Mark Rowley is Britain’s top counterterrorism officer and announced the resumption of intelligence-sharing late Thursday.

Rowley says that “having received fresh assurances, we are now working closely with our key partners around the world including all those in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.” The Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing group that includes the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.