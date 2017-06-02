SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Independent Swedish journalist Joakim Lamotte has claimed sexual abuse from newly arrived migrants is not only prevalent in schools but that victims are accused of being racist if they speak out.

Mr. Lamotte, who formerly worked as a journalist at Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT, has posted a video on his Facebook page describing a wave of sexual assaults committed by “newcomer” asylum seekers. He said when students or teachers attempt to talk about the problem they are called racists and nothing is done.

“Many of these guys are not even kids!” said Lamotte, who travels to Swedish schools to talk to students about sexual abuse. Sweden has had a problem with migrants claiming to be underage, to receive preferential treatment from the government or more lenient sentences after committing crimes, but who have turned out to be adults.

A recent report showed that 48 out of 50 recent migrants from Morrocco who had claimed to be underage were actually adults. The Swedish government has been working with countries like Morrocco to use fingerprint data to properly identify many migrants who arrive without any identification or with false papers.

Lamotte spoke about one school he had visited where migrant sex abuse was prevalent saying: “Young girls tell me they are sexually harassed by newcomer guys both at school and outside of school. They say they do not feel safe in the school corridors. They say they have stopped going home by themselves after school. They say they do not take the bus either.”

“They are called racists when they talk about their reality and what they face” from the staff at the schools, he said. Having visited schools every week for over a year and a half, Lamotte said he has seen the same story play out again and again.

The independent journalist notes the problem is not just limited to large cities but is also taking place in much smaller communities. “This is about seeing reality as it is and have the courage to talk about it, otherwise we can not do anything about it,” he said.

“I refuse to be silent about this. Then I would not be able to look myself in the eye. So I ask you who are silent about this: politicians, policy makers and school managers. Can you see yourself in the eyes when you get up in the morning?” Lamotte added.

Migrant children have been shown to be struggling academically in Swedish schools as well. A report published by the Swedish Teacher’s Union showed only between 20 to 30 per cent of asylum seeker children meet Swedish school standards.