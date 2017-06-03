Prior to Attack: Pro-ISIS Channel Urged Islamists to Use Trucks to ‘Kill the Civilians of the Crusaders’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Prior to the June 3 London terror attacks a pro-ISIS channel sent out a meme urging Islamists touse trucks to “kill the civilians of the Crusaders.”

The meme also urged Islamists to use guns and knives.

SITE Intelligence Group’s Rita Katz tweeted the meme after it was discovered:

3)Earlier today, pro #ISIS channel urged to kill civilians: "Run over them by vehicles" w/ image of truck, gun&knife https://t.co/Dx3tMZQGqZ pic.twitter.com/zpXmMjyAxS — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) June 3, 2017

The truck attack on the London Bridge and the stabbings in Borough Market both appear to be the type of attacks urged in the meme. Moreover, taken together, these attacks may be England’s second deadly Islamic terror incident in as many weeks. The attack comes eight days into the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Details of the attack remain unclear, but CBS Philadelphia reports that the attackers ran through the restaurant at Borough Market after driving a van into pedestrians on London Bridge. Witnesses said the attackers entered the restaurant yelling “This is for Allah!” and stabbed random Londoners.

