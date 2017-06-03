U.S. Officials Respond to London Bridge ‘Act of Terror’ Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

United States government officials and others are responding to a “potential act of terror” in central London on Saturday night.

President Donald Trump tweeted his offer to help London and the U.K. in whatever way needed.

“WE ARE WITH YOU,” the president said. “GOD BLESS!”

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, also tweeted her solidarity with the people of London and prayers for them:

Praying for the people of London. We stand in solidarity with our friends from the U.K. You are in our thoughts and prayers.❤️ #londonbridge — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 4, 2017

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) noted the “despicable attacks” the U.K. has suffered – the third incident in 10 weeks:

Terror strikes UK for third time in ten wks. We stand with Britain in the face of these despicable attacks. https://t.co/6TABa9eYZp — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 4, 2017

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) also tweeted his support and prayers, promising that the U.S. stands with the U.K:

Thoughts & prayers to those affected by attacks in London. The U.S stands united with the U.K. #LondonBridge #Vauxhall #boroughmarket — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 3, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the victims of “this string of terrorist attacks” and their families “are all in our prayers”:

My heart is with the people of London, the victims of this string of terrorist attacks, and their families. You are all in our prayers. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 4, 2017

“We stand resolute with our friends in London,” House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted. “Terror and hate will never triumph”: [TWEET]

We stand resolute with our friends in London and send prayers to the victims. Terror and hate will never triumph. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 4, 2017

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert tweeted the U.S.’s condemnation of the “cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London” and said the U.S. “stands ready to assist”:

US condemns cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in #London. We stand ready to assist & wish full recovery to those injured. pic.twitter.com/hg5BS3CnVA — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) June 4, 2017

Evangelical leader Rev. Franklin Graham called for prayers for the victims “of London’s latest terror incidents today”: