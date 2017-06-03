Skip to content

U.S. Officials Respond to London Bridge ‘Act of Terror’ Attack

AP

by Dr. Susan Berry3 Jun 20170

United States government officials and others are responding to a “potential act of terror” in central London on Saturday night.

President Donald Trump tweeted his offer to help London and the U.K. in whatever way needed.

“WE ARE WITH YOU,” the president said. “GOD BLESS!”

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, also tweeted her solidarity with the people of London and prayers for them:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) noted the “despicable attacks” the U.K. has suffered – the third incident in 10 weeks:

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) also tweeted his support and prayers, promising that the U.S. stands with the U.K:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the victims of “this string of terrorist attacks” and their families “are all in our prayers”:

“We stand resolute with our friends in London,” House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted.  “Terror and hate will never triumph”:   [TWEET]

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert tweeted the U.S.’s condemnation of the “cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London” and said the U.S. “stands ready to assist”:

Evangelical leader Rev. Franklin Graham called for prayers for the victims “of London’s latest terror incidents today”:


