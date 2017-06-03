Van Hits Pedestrians in ‘Major Incident’ at London Bridge, Multiple Injuries

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police are responding to an incident in central London on Saturday night following a report a van has hit a number of pedestrians on London Bridge.

Witnesses have said a white van mounted the pavement and ran over pedestrians.

There are reports there are armed police at the scene, and about five people are being treated for their injuries after being hit by the vehicle.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time of the incident, said the van was driven by a man and was “probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour”.

Ms. Jones said the van, which was travelling from the direction of central London, headed towards the south side of the river.

She later reported seeing a man being arrested by police. She said he was handcuffed and had his shirt off.

An eyewitness told Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets.

A nearby railway station has been closed and police are advising people to stay away from the area.

23:30 BST

Downing Street said: “The prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge.”

23:26 BST

Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are also responding to an incident in Borough Market. Armed police are at the scene.

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Images from the scene also show multiple police vehicles attending.

23:00 BST

Video footage from inside a restaurant in the area close to the attack appears to show patrons being advised to get down on the floor should armed police enter.

This story is developing…