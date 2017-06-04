SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has reportedly claimed that London is one of the “safest global cities in the world”, despite two major terror attacks in the city since the beginning of 2017.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has claimed that London is one of, if not the safest, global city in the world according to Sky News reporter Sophy Ridge. Ridge tweeted earlier this morning a full quote from Khan which reads: “I’m reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world if not the safest global cities in the world.”

Sadiq Khan: "I'm reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world if not the safest global cities in the world" — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) June 4, 2017

Khan reportedly claimed that terrorists “want to stop us enjoying the freedoms that we have..they want to stop us voting on Thursday…we can’t allow them to.”

Sadiq Khan: terrorists "want to stop us enjoying the freedoms that we have..they want to stop us voting on Thursday..we can't allow them to" — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) June 4, 2017

Khan did not clarify where he received the information that proves London is the “safest global city in the world”, but many studies dispute this claim. A report from The Economist on the safest cities in the world does not even include London in the top 10.

In 2015, The Economist‘s Intelligence Unit released a ranking of the world’s safest cities, ranked in order of digital security, health security, infrastructure, and personal safety. In the list, Tokyo was ranked number one with Singapore and Osaka ranked second and third respectively. Number 10 on the list was New York City whilst London sat just below Los Angeles at number 18.

It was noted by Business Insider UK that in comparison to European countries, London ranks the highest in terms of digital security and that crime rates have fallen to a degree.