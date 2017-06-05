Theresa May: National Threat Level Remains at Severe — ‘A Terrorist Attack is Highly Likely’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that the national threat level remains at “Severe,” meaning a terrorist attack is “highly likely.”

“JTAC – that’s the independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre – have confirmed that the national threat level remains at Severe; that means that a terrorist attack is highly likely,” she said after a meeting of top national security officials.

She said police have put additional security measures in place to protect the public and provide reassurance, including additional security measures at a number of bridges in London.

May said all three attackers in Saturday’s attack have been identified, and that when “progress in the investigation permits,” their names will be released. She said 11 individuals are being held in police custody, following the search of two premises.

Scotland Yard have subsequently identified two of the killers.

“The police are working hard to establish the identity of all of those who were tragically killed or injured in the event on Saturday night, but it is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities. This was an attack on London and the United Kingdom, but it was also an attack on the free world,” the Prime Minister said.

There were seven people killed and at least 48 injured, including 21 critically, after the three attackers drove into pedestrians on the London Bridge, then got out and began stabbing people at pubs and restaurants at the Borough Market. The three attackers were shot and killed by police.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley urged anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact police.

He said the public can expect to see additional police — both armed and unarmed — across London.

“Our secrity and policing plans for events are being reviewed. The public will also see an increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges,” he said.

Rowley said the investigation was progressing “at pace, and significant progress has been made.

“Finally, I ask the public to remain calm but vigilant – and if you see anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, please contact the anti-terrorism hotline on 0800 789 321. It may be a vital piece of information.”