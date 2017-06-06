Asylum Seeker Shot by Police After Stabbing Five-Year-Old to Death

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A five-year-old child was stabbed to death over the weekend at an asylum home in Bavaria by a 41-year-old who was later shot by police.

The five-year-old boy was attacked by the man on Saturday night at an asylum home in the small town of Arnschwang. The 41-year-old Afghan asylum seeker was already known to police and had to wear an ankle monitor because he had been previously convicted of arson, Donau Kurier reports.

According to reports, the young boy was repeatedly stabbed and died from a wound to his throat. The 47-year-old mother of the child, who comes originally from Russia, was also injured by the knife-wielding Afghan. She was taken to a nearby hospital along with another child who was also injured.

Police have said so far they have no motive for the deadly attack and did not disclose whether or not the man had a prior relationship with the woman or her children.

In 2009, the 41-year-old was convicted of arson and served six years in prison. He had tried to kill his then-wife and cousin by burning them to death.

When he was released he was allowed to live in an asylum home under heavy surveillance. He was not allowed to leave the compound and was made to wear an ankle monitor.

According to Bavarian broadcaster BR24, the reason the Afghan was not sent back to Afghanistan after serving his sentence was that he had converted to Christianity. Authorities feared the man’s life may be at risk if sent back to his native country.

Many asylum seekers have been converting to Christianity throughout the migrant crisis. Some claim they fled to the West because they wanted to be Christian and felt they may be killed in their home countries for leaving Islam.

Others have criticised the large number of asylum seeker baptisms saying many migrants only convert to avoid deportation.

Over the course of the migrant crisis, there have been many murders in asylum homes, some of which included children. In Sweden, an asylum seeker couple killed their own child. The child was found with severe physical injuries to the head and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Though the court believed that either the mother or the father killed the child, the prosecution could not prove which had committed the act and so both were able to walk free. The parents were also later awarded a cash settlement from the government.