Notre-Dame, Paris: Police Shoot Suspected Hammer Attacker

French police shot a man who reportedly attacked them outside the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. One officer is reported to have been injured in the incident.

Police are reacting to the event in central Paris Tuesday afternoon, having shut down the neighbourhood, with some 900 tourists and worshippers locked into the Notre-Dame Cathedral for their safety.

French television network BFMTV reports the assailant, who is said to have attacked a police officer with a hammer, has been seen “on the ground”, and that he had been shot in the chest.

Witnesses spoke of two shots fired, which came after the assailant reportedly went after members of the public with the hammer, before turning on a pair of policemen. After striking one in the head, the second officer used his firearm.

Police asking everyone to raise their hands in the church pic.twitter.com/y5KkyWqdWK — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017

so we are trapped in Notre Dame Cathedral. Something is happening outside we don't know what it is. Police sirens can be heard #NotreDame — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017

This story is developing