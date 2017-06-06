SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

London’s Metropolitan Police have named Youssef Zaghba as the third attacker, just hours after they announced the release all 12 suspects arrested in connection to Saturday’s terror attack at London Bridge.

Moroccan origin Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian passport holder is understood to have been the third man shot dead by police marksmen on Saturday evening as they rampaged in London Bridge, armed with knives and wearing fake suicide vests.

Scotland Yard said in a statement:

While formal identification is yet to take place, detectives believe he is 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, from east London. The deceased’s family have been informed. He is believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent. He was not a police or MI5 subject of interest.

All three #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket attackers now named by police.Please contact us with any info about these men https://t.co/fRuWy2tAHh pic.twitter.com/HFDOP0Bx1D — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 6, 2017

Scotland Yard, the headquarters of London’s police and the national counterterrorism coordination force also announced Monday evening that they had released 12 individuals arrested in connection with the attack, as news of the identities of two of the killers was released by officers.The total fatalities stand at seven, and three attackers shot dead by armed police, with dozens more injured — some in critical condition.

While another suspect has been arrested Tuesday morning, a 27 year old from Barking, those released Monday evening were listed as:

[A] 38-year-old woman arrested at address 1 in Barking;

[B] 28-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking;

[C] 52-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking;

[D] 55-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking;

[E] 27-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking;

[F] 55-year-old man arrested at address 2 in Barking,

[G] 49-year-old woman arrested at address 2 in Barking;

[H] 60-year-old woman arrested at address 2 in Barking;

[I] 19-year-old woman arrested at address 2 in Barking;

[J] 27-year-old female arrested at address 2 in Barking;

[K] 24-year-old female arrested at address 2 in Barking;

[L] 53-year-old woman arrested at address 2 in Barking.