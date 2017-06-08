Outrage as Saudi Soccer Team Refuse to Stand in Silence for London Attack Victims

A spokesman for the Football Federation Australia toldDaily Mail Australia he was informed before the match that the Saudi team would not take part.
‘The FFA sought agreement from the Asian Football Confederation and the Saudi national team to hold a minute’s silence in memory of those lost in Saturday night’s terror bombings in London and in particular the two Australian women,” the spokesman said.
“Both the AFC and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held.
“The FFA was further advised by Saudi team officials that this tradition was not in keeping with Saudi culture and they would move to their side of the field and respect our custom whilst taking their own positions on the field.
“The local broadcaster, FOXSPORTS, was informed of this prior to the minute’s silence taking place.”
Around 85 to 95 per cent of Saudi Arabian citizens are Sunni Muslims, with 10 to 15 per cent practising Shia Islam. Christians are forbidden from worshipping publicly.
Socceroos players observe a minutes silence prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between the Australian Socceroos and Saudi Arabia at the Adelaide Oval on June 8, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. (Daniel Kalisz/Getty)
Shia imam Sheikh Mohammad Tawhidi told the Mail the Saudi team’s decision not to participate was not about the practice being un-Islamic, but because the dead were non-Muslim.
“[Muslims] regularly mourn over a person if a leader dies or if there is an attack of some kind,” he said.
“They did not stop for a moment of silence because according to Wahhabi Islam – which governs Saudi Arabia – it is not wrong or a sin for a Muslim to kill a non-Muslim. In their eyes, the attackers are martyrs who are going to paradise.
“If they stand for a minute of silence, they are against their Muslim brothers who fought for jihad and fought the ‘infidels’.
“He noted this may not be the personal view of every player within the team, but they would have been ‘ridiculed’ in Saudi Arabia had they commemorated the victims of the London terrorist attack.”
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.