‘Delusional’ Theresa May Slammed for Giving ‘Victory Speech’

Theresa May has been called “delusional” and “in denial” after giving a ‘victory speech’ in which she promised to remain in power and carry on as normal for another five years, despite last night’s disastrous election result.

The prime minister also confirmed the Conservatives would be working with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

“I’ve just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a Government – a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country,” she began.

“This Government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union.”

Commentators on social media reacted with scorn to the prime minister’s statement, point out that she had not acknowledged the result was disappointing and her party was, in fact, in a worse position than before the election.

This is coming across as delusional. Tone of May speech as if she's won. Clear she'll need to be crowbarred out. — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) June 9, 2017

Does Theresa May think she won?

Never seen such a bonkers, deluded speech. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 9, 2017

The prime minister continued: “[The Goverment] will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London – cracking down on the ideology of Islamist extremism and all those who support it, and giving the police and authorities the power they need to keep our country safe.

“The Government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at the heart of everything we do so that we will fulfil the promise of Brexit together, and, over the next five years, build a country in which no one and no community is left behind. A country in which prosperity and opportunity are shared right across this United Kingdom.

Theresa May vows to form government that will lead Britain forward and "guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks" pic.twitter.com/jKcmicU5gi — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 9, 2017

“What the country needs more than ever is certainty, and having secured the largest number of votes, and the greatest number of seats in the general election, it is clear that only the Conservative and Unionist Party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that certainty by commanding a majority in the House of Commons.

“As we do we will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular. Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years, and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom.

“This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country, securing a new partnership with the EU which guarantees our long-term prosperity.

“That’s what people voted for last June. That’s what we will deliver. Now, let’s get to work.”