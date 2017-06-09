SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A man was arrested outside a polling station Thursday evening, after shouting anti-Semitic abuse at a Jewish voter and threatening people with a crowbar.

The man launched into a vicious tirade, shouting “Fucking Jews! Kill all the Jews! What are you doing here?” at a Jewish man as he arrived at the polling station at Clapham Common, Stamford Hill, to cast his ballot in the general election.

Staff were forced to intervene, leading the “frightened” voter to safety, the Evening Standard has reported.

At about 5pm the attacker returned, shouting more abuse at voters and wielding a crowbar, at which point the police were called to the scene. They arrested the culprit on suspicion of a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence.

The Jewish neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has reported the incident, thanking the polling station staff for their help.

Man at polling station shouting "F***ing Jews, kill all the Jews, what are you doing here" #Shomrim alerted @MPSHackney who arrested suspect pic.twitter.com/vOs6dd03WO — Shomrim N.E. London (@Shomrim) June 8, 2017

Shomrim spokesman Chaim Hochhauser said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim.

“I would like to thank the woman at the polling station who came to the aid of the victim and helped him leave the premises to find a safe place.

“Shomrim are supporting the victim and assisting with the Police investigation.”

A spokeswoman for the Met Police said: ““Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of a racially/religiously aggravated public order offence.

“He has since been taken to an east London police station for questioning.

“There are no reported injuries. Enquiries continue.”

The incident is the latest in a spate of anti-Semitic attacks on Britain’s streets. Last week a 16 year-old-girl was beaten and punched by a group of five boys, at least one of whom was described in a Facebook account of the attack as being from an “ethnic minority background”, who told the girl “Hitler should have killed all you Jews when he had the chance”.