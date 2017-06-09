Paul Nuttall Resigns As UKIP Leader

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Paul Nuttall has resigned as leader of the UK Independence Party following the party’s poor performance at the UK General Election.

The party performed so badly it lost its election deposit in hundreds of seats.

Nuttall, speaking from Boston, said UKIP still had a key role as the “guard dogs of Brexit” following this election, but that it would not be with him at the helm.

Speaking earlier today, former leader Nigel Farage said he would consider returning but only if the party reformed to let the leader take executive decisions.

Nigel Farage tells me UKIP needs drastic reform, the NEC scrapped, and takes aim at useless people in the party who are overpromoted #GE2017 — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) June 9, 2017

Currently, UKIP’s internal processes mean the party leader effectively answers to the National Executive Committee, elected by members, which meets once a month.