In Pictures: Leftist Anti-May Protesters Outside Downing Street

After a disastrous snap general election result for the Conservatives, which saw the party lose 12 seats and resulted in a hung parliament, a small group of leftists have staged a protest outside Downing Street.

Two protests were organised for Friday evening: “May Must Go – Tories Out” and another organised by the Lambeth National Union of Teachers (NUT). Banners from the Socialist Worker and ‘Stand up to Racism’ were also seen at the event. Around 100 people attended.

Lambeth NUT called Thursday night’s results “a disaster for the Tories, and a stunning result for anti-austerity and anti-racist politics”.

“Theresa May has no right to remain as Prime Minister. Her mandate has been decimated,” the group added on Facebook.

Lambeth NUT supported and received support from the organisers of the “May Must Go – Tories Out” which called the general election “a stunning result for Corbyn”.

Protesters chanted “Say hey, say ho, tell Theresa May to go!”, “Tories! Tories! Tories! Out!”, and “Jezza! Jezza! Jezza! In! In! In!”

Winning only 318 seats – falling eight short of the 326 needed for a majority – the Conservative Party will work with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) with Prime Minister Theresa May leading the minority government.

Mrs. May told the BBC she was “very sorry” for the MPs who lost their seats. She said she “obviously wanted a different result” and would reflect on “what has happened”.

Apart from the prime minister remaining in post, cabinet ministers Philip Hammond (Chancellor of the Exchequer), Boris Johnson (Foreign Secretary), Amber Rudd (Home Secretary), Sir Michael Fallon (Defence Secretary), and David Davis (Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union) will keep their roles.

Labour won a strong majority of the seats where turnout increased by more than 5 per cent, with roughly 70 per cent of 18 – 24-year-olds voting nationwide.

As a result of the UK Independence Party vote being decimated, Paul Nuttall resigned as leader which was followed by calls for former leader Nigel Farage to return to run the party.