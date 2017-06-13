Driver Arrested After Truck Crashes Through Street in Stockholm, Police: ‘Attempted Murder’

Swedish police launched a murder investigation Tuesday morning after a stolen truck collided with several cars, before crashing in Stockholm. The driver went on the run, and was later captured by police.

A 42 year old male was arrested this morning after ramming a stolen truck into a taxi in Södermalm on Tuesday morning in an apparently deliberate attack, before coliding with a number of other vehicles and speeding off — only to crach the lorry into a road barrier two streets away and flee on foot.

Fearing a wider attack police put the area including local schools on lockdown and launched a manhunt for the perpetrator, arresting him hours later. Police sources told Swedish newspaper Expressen that no terror or political motivation was suspected, and that the suspect was known to police for drug-related issues.

He has 55 entries on the police crime record and has been sentenced to prison four times, according to the report for crimes including assault, making threats, theft, and drug offences.

One person is injured but I have no details of damage” said police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson.

The bomb squad was deployed to investigate the contents of the truck but later declared it safe.

More follows