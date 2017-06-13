Hungarian PM Orbán: ‘The European Union Is on the Side of Terrorists’

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused the European Union of favouring terrorists after Brussels protested the terrorism trial of an asylum seeker in Hungary.

“Brussels is openly on the side of terrorists,” said the prime minister Monday in Budapest in Hungary’s parliament. Mr. Orbán heavily criticised the political bloc who passed a resolution protesting the imprisonment of an asylum seeker named Ahmed H. who was found guilty of terror charges, Die Presse reports.

Ahmed H. was put on trial for being part of an attack on the Hungarian border in 2015 at the height of the migrant crisis. The court found him guilty of being a “ringleader” and sentenced the Syrian asylum seeker to 10 years in prison.

Orbán also railed against the EU for threatening sanctions on the country for not taking redistributed migrants from countries like Greece and Italy.

According to Orbán, Hungarians would not be “blackmailed” by Brussels and said: “We want a Hungarian Hungary and a European Europe.”

“The European Union is not Brussels,” he added, and would not submit to the idea that “our future is determined in Moscow, Brussels or Washington”.

“As long as I am the Prime Minister of Hungary and stand here, so will the border fence on the southern border,” he said.

Hungarian-born left wing open borders financier George Soros also came under attack from the premier who has vowed to fight against Soros’s network of progressive non-governmental organisations.

In a speech in April, Orbán said Soros had “ruined the lives of millions of Europeans”.

“George Soros is spending endless amounts of money to support illegal immigration,” he said.

“I believe that George Soros must not be underestimated: he is a powerful billionaire of enormous determination who, when it comes to his interests, respects neither God nor man.”

The Hungarian government has made it clear they want NGOs like those supported by Soros to be transparent and reveal where their money comes from and what they are using it for.

Orbán has also accused Soros of funding groups pushing for mass migration into Hungary saying: “These [open borders theories] are conceived in the Soros workshop, and these have also infiltrated a number of international institutions.

“We must fight these battles. We must argue against them. We must make their operations transparent, and we must make clear that often it’s not about the principles of human rights, but about greed and the migrant business.”