Prime Minister Orders Public Inquiry Into London Tower Fire

Leon Neal/Getty

by Breitbart London15 Jun 20170

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the high-rise fire in West London.

The British leader made the decision Thursday shortly after making a private visit to the site where at least 17 people were killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but experts have said that it was highly unusual because of the speed with which the tower was engulfed in flame.

