An Iraqi man travelling from Stockholm to Hallsberg by train launched a brutal attack on passengers after a Muslim woman was asked to show her ticket, accusing them all of racism.

Karim Alaa Hussain, 25, became infuriated when the unnamed woman, who was wearing a veil, was asked to show her rail ticket by a female conductor.

The Muslim woman complained she had already been asked to show her ticket once before, although eyewitnesses say the conductor was “polite and correct”.

Hussain took a different view, according to a report by Fria Tider, corroborated by court documents seen by Breitbart London.

Hussain sprang to his feet and demanded to know why the conductor had asked to see the woman’s ticket, refusing to accept her explanation that she was “only doing her job” and he became “extremely intimidating”.

Other passengers intervened to try and calm him down, but this only increased his anger. He accused them of racism, threatening one of the men in particular and striking him in the face.

Alarmed, Hussain’s victim wrestled him to the floor – but the Iraqi managed to break free and produced a long kitchen knife, stabbing the man four times in the side and back and inflicting critical internal wounds.

Witnesses describe how Hussain then strode around the train cabin “as if he had won the national championship”, brandishing his bloody knife at the terrified passengers and demanding a father and his daughter tell him if they were “also racists”.

Hussain then began lecturing his captive audience on equality, instructing them that everyone was of “equal value” and demanding they show respect while his victim lay bleeding.

When the train stopped Hussain fled and hid in a nearby garden, but was apprehended by the police.

He told officers he had acted in self-defence and was “proud” of what he had done, but the judge did not accept this, handing him a nominal eight-and-a-half-year sentence.

Hussain has an extremely long criminal record, and should have been serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence for a variety of offences at the time of his attack – but was released early.

He will not be deported from Sweden after his current sentence is completed, having been awarded EU citizenship in 2008 despite having already wracked up several convictions.