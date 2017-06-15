Top Uni’s Islamic Society Gave out Leaflets Urging Terror Against West

Durham University’s Islamic Society has been handing out booklets advocating terror, which were written by an Islamist preacher banned from the UK.

Zakir Naik, who is wanted by counter-terror authorities in India for having inspired terror attacks, was refused entry to the UK in 2010 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May for making comments that were “on their face supportive of Osama bin Laden, anti-Jewish and otherwise unacceptable”.

The preacher’s booklet, which was distributed during ‘Discover Islam Week’ in March, states that “every Muslim should be a terrorist to anti-social elements in society”.

“Alcoholism” has driven Western countries to high levels of rape, molestation, incest, and AIDS, according to Naik, who writes that “a true Muslim” ought to be a terrorist to “such people”.

The booklet, entitled Answers to Non-Muslims’ Common Questions about Islam, also claims Western culture has turned women into “concubines, mistresses, and social butterflies who are mere tools in the hands of pleasure seekers”.

It also states that women should wear hijabs to “prevent them from being molested”. A stall erected for Discover Islam Week displayed a sign inviting non-Muslim students to “try a hijab”, according to photographs published by the student online newspaper The Tab.

Western women’s dress is described in Naik’s booklets, which were placed inches from the “try a hijab” signs, as “an indirect invitation to the opposite sex for teasing and molestation”. Recording the highest number of allegations of UK universities over the past two years, rape and sexual assault are high profile problems at Durham University.

The Tab reported Martha Muir and Sabrina Steuer were handed the booklet during the weeklong event and complained to Durham University Islamic Society about its contents.

They asked the society last month to “withdraw Dr. Zakir Naik’s material from any future DUISOC campaigns, and issue a statement clarifying your position regarding his views” but got no response, according to The Tab.

However, when contacted by the online student newspaper, president Mohammed Alatiyyah said the society “is very sorry if anyone was upset or offended” by the booklet, which he said “doesn’t represent the views of our society” and was distributed “by honest mistake”.

Naik has previously stated that Muslim men have the “right to [have] sex with their female slaves”. He also recommends the “death penalty” for homosexuals, who he believes are “patients suffering from sinful mental problems”.

The Indian preacher is famed for having declared: “If he [Osama Bin Laden] is terrorising the terrorists, if he is terrorising America – the biggest terrorists – then I am with him. Every Muslim should be a terrorist.”

Breitbart London reported last year on how the Salafist preacher’s radical Islamic television channel was partially funded by tax breaks from the UK Treasury due to the charitable status of its Birmingham-based funder, the Islamic Research Foundation International (IRFI).

Run by Naik, Peace TV has been slammed by British broadcasting regulator Ofcom for airing anti-Semitic content and a series of lectures it branded “hate speech”.