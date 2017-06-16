Swedish Islamophobia Expert Who Joined ISIS Now Calling For Attacks In Sweden

Swedish former “Islamophobia” expert Michael Skråmos, who joined the Islamic State and travelled to Syria, has now called for Islamists to attack targets in Sweden.

Michael Skråmos, an Islamic convert, is one of the many Swedish residents who has travelled to Syria and Iraq to fight for the Islamic State terror group. Living in the ISIS capital of Raqqa, Mr Skråmos has not only tried to recruit for the terror group but has now called for jihadists to attack Sweden itself Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

The Islamic State capital has come under attack by a coalition of forces which began earlier this month. Skråmos made his comments shortly after in retaliation against the fact that Swedes have volunteered to fight along with Kurdish forces against the Islamic State.

“May the Lord of everything that exists awaken a lion. A Mujahid in Sweden who answer the call of jihad in the middle of the enemy,” Skråmos said.

Skråmo is thought to be one of the 80 to 100 Swedes fighting for the Islamic State in Raqqa as well as another 60 children.

Many were outraged when details emerged that not only was Skråmo collecting welfare benefits while in Sweden but received up to £4,300 from the Swedish government after he’d left the country to fight for ISIS. The Swedish government has seen around 300 separate cases of Islamic extremists claiming some sort of government money from welfare to student loans.

A former expert on multiculturalism and Islamophobia, Skråmo appeared in an ISIS recruitment propaganda video in early 2015.

Jesper Söder of Trollhattan is one of the Swedes fighting against ISIS. “We have American air support bombing Raqqa and ISIS positions that we have selected. There are many civilians who will be panicked to see us, now they see a chance to finally escape,” he said.

Söder added that around 50 ISIS fighters had given up to the coalition force, though said he had not heard of any Swedes being among them.

Many ISIS fighters have returned to Sweden leading to some politicians to call for the government to help the returning jihadis integrate into Swedish society. Several municipalities have even called for free housing, debt forgiveness and driving lessons for the returning fighters.

“There may be criticism, but [I think] that you should get the same help as others who seek help from us. We cannot say that because you made a wrong choice, you have no right to come back and live in our society,” said Municipal coordinator against extremism Anna Sjöstrand.