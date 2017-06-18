Teen Stabbed, Throat Slashed on Busy London High Street

A young man was stabbed and had his throat slit in front of horrified shoppers on a busy west London street Friday afternoon. No arrests have been made so far.

Southall Broadway was sealed off by police officers after being called at 12.20pm to the scene of the stabbing.

The teenaged male victim was quickly given first aid, then rushed to hospital by air ambulance. His injuries were later confirmed by the police not to have been life-threatening, the Evening Standard has reported.

An witness to the incident, who asked not to be named, told the paper: “There was a bit of a commotion and then this man just collapsed in the street.

“Within seconds an ambulance and about four police vans arrived at the scene. They started giving him first aid around his neck.

“It must have been within 30 seconds or so a helicopter arrived and two or three police cans started going around the side streets.”

“The man was outside walking and somebody came and randomly stabbed him in the side of his back and slit his throat.”

She added: “People were just completely shocked and some just started taking cover in the shops thinking it might be another terror attack.”

A spokesman for the Met Police has said that there was no reason to believe at this stage that the attack was terror related, and that no arrests have been made so far.

“Police were called Southall Broadway, Ealing, at approximately 12.20pm on 16 June to reports of a stabbing,” he said.

“Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended the scene. A male, aged in his late teens, was taken to a west London hospital.”

The attack comes less than two weeks after a man was stabbed and slashed in nearby Southall Park at 11.50am, during an altercation with two men. No arrests were made in connection with that incident. The victim was said to have suffered “superficial” wounds, including a six-inch slash across his chest.