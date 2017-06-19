Paddington Station: Man Arrested After Attacking Officer

Police arrested a shirtless man on a side road running parallel with Paddington station in central London Monday afternoon after he reportedly attacked a police officer and shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

Witnesses on the scene said the unidentified individual attacked an officer and shouted “foreign words” as well as the phrase “Allahu Akbar”.

advertisement

British Transport Police said in a statement that they were not treating it as a terror incident. They said:

Officers were called to Paddington rail station following reports of a man acting suspiciously. The call came into police at 12.33pm today (Monday). Officers attended the scene and one man has been arrested on suspicion of public order and for possession an offensive weapon. The man has been taken to a place of safety. The incident is not being treated as terror related.

Witnesses took to social media to upload their eyewitness accounts of the aftermath of the event:

Just witnessed a Man trying to attack an officer at Paddington Station whilst shouting "Allahu Akbar" and other foreign words #LondonAttack pic.twitter.com/8aiDyac3lD — Gary Miller (@ElementMiller) June 19, 2017

More follows