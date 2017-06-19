Police Operation Underway After Vehicle Strikes Police Van on Champs-Élysées, Paris

French police have confirmed an incident on the Champs-Élysées, Paris Monday afternoon after reports of a police van having been hit by a car.

Agence France-Presse reports that a car was in flames and had exploded after it hit a police van on the famous Parisian street. Associated Press reports the driver of the suspect vehicle was “downed” by police after he hit the police vehicle Monday afternoon.

France’s Le Figaro reports sources who state the car exploded upon impact and that the driver, who was seriously injured in the incident, was carrying a gun. There were no other injuries or fatalities.

Paris police have instructed members of the public to avoid the area.

A central Paris boulevard connecting to the Arc de Triomphe landmark, the Champs-Élysées is the site of an April terror attack in which a police officer was shot dead at point-blank range by an Islamist killer.

🔴 #ChampsElysées Intervention en cours des services de police. Évitez le secteur — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 19, 2017



