Portugal Awaits Foreign Help to Fight Deadly Wildfires

AP/Paulo Duarte

by Breitbart London19 Jun 20170

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — More than 1,500 firefighters in Portugal are still battling to control major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed 62 people.

Reinforcements are due to arrive Monday, including more water-dropping planes from Spain, France and Italy as part of a European Union cooperation program.

Portugal is observing three days of national mourning after 62 people were killed in a wildfire Saturday night around the town of Pedrogao Grande, which is by far the deadliest on record. Just over 1,000 firefighters are still attending that blaze about 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of Lisbon.

A burnt out bush after a forest fire in the village of Figueiro dos Vinhos central Portugal, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Portugal’s president says the country’s pain “knows no end” as it mourns at least 61 people killed in the deadliest wildfire in memory. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte)

Scorching weather, with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), as well as strong winds and dry woodland after weeks with little rain are fueling the blazes.

