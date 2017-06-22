Failed Brussels Bomber was Islamic State Sympathiser From Molenbeek

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office says that the attacker who tried to set off a nail bomb at Brussels Central Station sympathized with the Islamic State group.

The office also said that police who raided the Moroccan man’s home found “chemicals and material that can be used to make explosives.”

advertisement

The statement from the federal prosecutor’s office also said that the 36-year-old “likely made the bomb” at his home in the Molenbeek neighborhood. The attacker was killed by soldiers after he charged at them, shouting “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great.”

Molenbeek was the home and transit point for many of the suspects linked to attacks in Brussels and in Paris in November 2015.