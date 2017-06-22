Man Arrested Outside Parliament After ‘Abusing’ Police Officers

A man has been detained under mental health legislation outside the Houses of Parliament Thursday afternoon after he “verbally abused officers”.

The incident is reported to have taken place by Black Rod’s Garden, adjacent to the Sovereign’s Gate to the Houses of Parlaiment which the Queen used Wednesday morning to make her address in the House of Lords for the state opening of Parliament.

advertisement

The arrest took place just yards away from a number of other such arrests that have taken place in recent months, and the Palace Yard gate where Islamist killer Khalid Masood stabbed police officer Keith Palmer in March.

Shortly after the arrest, Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrested man was not armed. A spokesman said: “Shortly after midday, a man was arrested close to the Black Rod’s Garden after he verbally abused officers.

“He was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and detained under the Mental Health Act.”

Breitbart London reported on Friday when the Palace was placed on lockdown as officers arrested a knife-carrying man outside the Palace Yard gate. That knife arrest followed a similar incident in April, when a 27-year-old man was arrested with a rucksack of knives, including two large kitchen knives. He was arrested after a stop and search and detained under counter-terror legislation.