London Eye Evacuated After Suspected WW2 Bomb Spotted in Thames

Eye
JOEL FORD/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart London25 Jun 20170

London Eye Pier was evacuated after a member of the public spotted what they believed was a World War One or World War Two bomb in the River Thames near the giant Ferris wheel. The tourist attraction has now been reopened.

The London Eye was emptied as police put a cordon in place and call in experts to investigate the sighting, reports The Sun.

A Met spokesman said: “Police were called at 10:30hrs on Sunday, 25 June, by a member of the public reporting suspected WW1 or WW2 ordnance in the foreshore on the River Thames near to the London Eye.

“Cordons have been put in place while the object is assessed.”

Members of the public tweeted images of the evacuated area, and noted a high presence of police.

 

The cordons were in place for 40 minutes. Shortly before midday, the area was reopened.

Police said they would return to the area at low tide to remove the device.

 

