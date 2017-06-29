London Assembly Unanimously Blasts No Show Mayor Sadiq Khan

London Assembly members, who hold the British capital’s mayor to account, have lashed out at Sadiq Khan after the mayor was a no show at a recent debate on transport in the city.

Issuing a press release on Wednesday, assembly members expressed dismay that the mayor — who is often seen at protests and celebrity events — would not attend a plenary session to answer questions.

The news follows a highly embarrassing incident last week where Mayor Khan refused to stand up against the flying of Hezbollah terrorist flags at London’s annual Al Quds rally.

The assembly, constituted of 12 Labour members, 8 Conservatives, 2 Greens, 2 UKIP, and 1 Liberal Democrat unanimously blasted the Mayor of London, who sent his Deputy Mayor for Transport, Val Shawcross CBE to the meeting in his place.

Gareth Bacon AM, who proposed the motion said: “By failing to attend these meetings the Mayor has displayed a worrying level of contempt for the body that holds him to account.

“Sadiq Khan needs to realise it is not optional to answer questions about the decisions he has taken and the frustration among members of all parties has been growing.

“We took this unusual step today to send a very strong message to the Mayor. I hope he has listened and will be present at future meetings at City Hall.”

The full text of the Motion states:

This Assembly notes that both Ken Livingstone and Boris Johnson attended every single Transport Plenary to which they were invited during their respective Mayoralties. This Assembly therefore notes with dismay the current Mayor Sadiq Khan’s absence from today’s Plenary meeting and puts on record its strong desire that this is the last time he misses a London Assembly meeting to which he is invited.

Mr. Khan has also been criticised for failing to tackle London’s knife crime epidemic.

Following the terror attack at London Bridge, Mayor Khan afforded a Muslim group best known for their practice of female genital mutilation the first opportunity to pay their respects at a memorial near Tower Bridge.