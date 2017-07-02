Eight Injured After ‘Masked Gunmen’ Open Fire on Crowd Outside French Mosque

At least eight people have been injured after a shooting outside a mosque in Avignon, France.

Early reports indicate that two “hooded” men, armed with a rifle and a handgun, pulled up outside the Arrahma Mosque at around 10.30 pm in a Renault Clio.

The pair exited the car and opened fire on people gathering outside, injuring four. Another four people in a nearby apartment are said to have been injured by “shrapnel”.

Police are other emergency services are on the scene and seeking information on the suspects, who are still at large.

