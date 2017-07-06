Breitbart’s Kassam to Guest Host Hannity Radio

Breitbart London’s Editor in Chief Raheem Kassam will be guest hosting the Sean Hannity radio show on Thursday July 6th live from Manhattan in New York City.

Kassam described the opportunity as “exciting” and “more evidence that Breitbart News is one of the must-read websites for the conservative movement”. He added: “I’m really grateful to Sean [Hannity] and the producers at iHeart Radio for the opportunity.”

So I'll be guest hosting the @seanhannity radio show on Thurs, July 6 out of midtown Manhattan. Very excited. Tell your friends. pic.twitter.com/Vsrzyr7KHb — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) July 4, 2017

The show is set to feature a number of guests Kassam regularly speaks with on the Breitbart News Daily, Saturday and Sunday shows on Sirius XM Patriot 125.

Ned Ryun, Matthew Tyrmand, and Benjamin Harris-Quinney will feature, in segments discussing the latest #CNNBlackmail story, President Trump’s visit to Poland and the G20 meeting in Hamburg, and the case of 10-month-old Charlie Gard, whose parents were recently told the young child with a rare genetic condition should be allowed to “die with dignity”.

You can listen to the Sean Hannity Radio Show live from 3pm to 6pm EST (8pm to 11pm GMT) on iHeart Radio, and syndicated across radio stations across the United States.

The Sean Hannity Radio Show has over 500 affiliates nationwide and is heard by roughly 13.5 million listeners a week, making it the second most listened to talk show host in America, according to Talkers Magazine.

