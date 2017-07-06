Pictures: President Trump Meets With Polish President Duda On First Stop of Europe Tour

Poland became the first European nation to receive an official visit from President Donald Trump Wednesday night as Air Force One touched down in Warsaw.
President Trump met with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda Thursday morning at the Royal Castle, the former seat of Poland’s monarchy. After a brief photocall, the two world leaders repaired for private bilateral talks, which will be followed by a joint press conference and other meetings.
Speaking before this morning’s meetings, President Duda hailed the importance of the visit, remarking on national radio: “This is the second foreign visit by President Trump and it starts in Poland. This shows we are a country that matters and it strengthens our position in the European Union”.
Before departing the Royal Castle in the afternoon, President Trump will give remarks at Three Seas Initiative Summit, an energy development group seeking to improve energy and trade links among 12 countries located between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas. The meeting will come just a month after the first shipment of American LPG gas arrived in Poland.
President Trump and the First Lady Melania wake from the cabin door of Air Force One Wednesday night after it touched down at Warsaw Chopin Airport / AP IMAGES
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by Polish Minister of State Krzysztof Szczerski, left, and Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski after arriving at Warsaw Chopin Airport, Wednesday / AP IMAGES
President Trump proceeds through the military guard of honour provided by the Polish Government Wednesday / AP IMAGES
President Trump is greeted by Poland’s President Andrzej Duda Thursday morning at the Royal Castle Thursday morning / AP IMAGES
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, left, smiles during a meeting with Poland’s First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Dudain Warsaw, Poland, Thursday / AP IMAGES
Poland and the United States cement bonds of friendship Thursday morning / AP IMAGES
The Trump-Duda press conference Thursday morning comes to a close / AP IMAGES
