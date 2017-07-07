86 Per Cent of Recently Tested ‘Underage’ Migrants in Sweden Are Actually Adults

The Swedish National Board of Forensic Medicine (RMV) has released new figures that show a majority of cases of disputed “underage” migrants are actually adults.

The RMV released figures this week after medically testing 1,481 migrants to determine whether or not they had lied about being under the age of 18. Of the total number, it was revealed that 1,215, or 86 per cent, of the individuals tested were adults.

The testing took place over a three-month period between March and June of this year and involved an MRI of the knee joint and an x-ray of wisdom teeth. The results were then examined by doctors who determined whether the migrants were adults or children.

Of all the migrants tested, only 49, or 3.3 per cent, were female (33 of which were found to be over 18). The figures show the overwhelming number of migrants that claim to be underage are either boys or men.

Since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, the Swedish government has been plagued with cases of asylum seekers who claim to be underage to receive both preferential treatment and a better chance of claiming asylum.

In some cases, migrants who later turned out to be adults have even carried out murders in Swedish asylum homes meant for children. The most publicised case was the stabbing to death of asylum worker Alexandra Mezher last year.

In November 2015, another migrant claiming to be a child stabbed and slashed a woman with a knife after she refused his sexual advances.

The murders shocked Sweden and led to the call for, and eventual implementation of, medical checks to ensure migrants were the age they claim.

Underage migrants in Sweden have also been involved in a number of sex attacks in Swedish schools and music festivals. Earlier this year, Swedish journalist Joakim Lamotte claimed sex abuse by migrants was widespread in Swedish public schools and both victims and teachers were afraid to address the subject because of political correctness.

In one case, an Ethiopian, who claimed to be 16-years-old, raped a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old whilst being fully aware that he was HIV positive. The Ethiopian refused to take antiretroviral drugs he was prescribed and did not wear a condom during the attacks which made the likelihood of him spreading HIV to others incredibly high.

Gang rapes, which are on the rise in Sweden, have also been revealed to be committed heavily by migrants, many of them underage, as well.