ITV has been accused of “racism” by furious social media users after advertising an internship for its flagship Peston on Sunday political programme which excludes certain candidates on the basis of race.

Presenter Robert Peston, a BBC hire who became ITV’s political editor, tweeted out a message on June 8th telling followers that he and his team were “looking for an intern keen to learn about production and excited by politics”.

Social media users soon realised that Creative Access, the company tasked with placing the intern, was excluding candidates based on race, with the post “only open to UK nationals from a black, Asian or non-white ethnic minority” to work on the show in London – where ‘White British’ people are already a minority, according to the latest census.

Of the hundreds of social media users who responded angrily to Peston, many expressed disbelief that ITV’s hiring policy was legal.

Government guidance suggests that “it is against the law to discriminate against anyone because of race, including colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin”.

However, it has been open to employers to hire Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) job applicants over equally qualified white applicants under so-called ‘positive action‘ under certain circumstances since April 2011.

But these provisions did not allow companies to entirely exclude white people from the applications process, as Creative Access have done, advising that their hiring process is “only open to UK nationals from a black, Asian or non-white ethnic minority [and] only applications via Creative Access will be considered – please DO NOT contact companies directly”.

Instead, their exclusion of white people seems to rely on their status as a so-called ‘Community Interest Company‘.

Banning white people from applying for certain jobs in order to achieve better “representation” has become controversial for practical, as well as moral and ethical, reasons in recent years.

White people do continue to be well-represented in most fields on a racial basis – perhaps unsurprising in a country which was over 99 per cent white within living memory.

But when social class is considered, as well, White British people from a working-class background have, in many respects, the worst prospects of any demographic in the United Kingdom, according to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

