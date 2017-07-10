SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Germany Seeks More Information Sharing Over Violent Extremists After Hard-Left Riots at G20 Summit

G20

by Breitbart London10 Jul 20170

BERLIN (AP) – Germany’s justice minister is calling for a better exchange of information on violent extremists in the European Union following the riots that accompanied the Group of 20 summit.

Hamburg saw three nights of violence amid anti-globalization protests as leaders of the world’s biggest economic powers met, the worst of it on Friday. Police arrested 186 and temporarily detained another 225 people.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas said Monday that “the brutal riot tourists stop at no borders. A high proportion of the violent extremists traveled to the G-20 from other European countries.”

He added that “we experienced a new quality of violence, which we should react to with more cooperation in combating extremists.”

Hamburg’s city government, which oversaw the police operation at the G-20, is led by Maas’ center-left Social Democrats.

