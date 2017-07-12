‘Syrian’ Migrant Trafficked, Sexually Abused Underage Girls While on Bail for Raping Another Teen

A migrant who claims to be from Syria has been sentenced to 12 years and 9 months in prison after he abducted and sexually abused two girls, aged 13 and 14, while on bail for the rape of another teenager.

In August 2014, Zohair Tomari, who now says he is from Syria but claimed to be a migrant from Morocco in his pre-sentencing report, invited his 17-year-old victim and her 15-year-old friend to his flat after befriending them.

Once inside the Coventry apartment, the migrant gave them alcohol before slapping and punching the pair before drawing a knife, with which he threatened the older girl to “be careful” or she would be taken to a suburb of Coventry, Hillfields, to “open [her] legs for anyone”.

The court heard how, as he undid his belt, Tomari told the teen that the more she cried, the more he would hit her, before proceeding to rape her.

Police arrived at the migrant’s apartment after the 15-year-old was reported missing, at which point the older girl informed officers of the incident in private.

But Tomari was granted bail, and went on to traffick two girls aged just 13 and 14, as they walked to a friend’s home in August last year.

The migrant, who local media reports is 20 years old, enticed the young teens into his cars before plying them with alcohol and cigarettes. He then drove them to a friend’s flat in Foleshill, Coventry, where he sexually assaulted the pair.

At Warwick Crown Court, Tomari was found guilty of raping the 17-year-old girl, and of trafficking for child sexual exploitation and sexual assaults in relation to the other incident.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said that “behaviour of this nature is abhorred in virtually every civilised country on this earth”.

Sentencing Tomari, and ordering the migrant to register as a sex offender for life, the judge told him: “I am driven to conclude you are dangerous. I can see no end to the danger you pose.”