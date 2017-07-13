SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

PICS: Children Thrilled to Meet Melania Trump at Paediatric Hospital in Paris

AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu

by Breitbart London13 Jul 20170

PARIS (AP) – U.S. first lady Melania Trump took her own path through Paris on Thursday as she and President Donald Trump began a two-day visit to the French capital, starting at a children’s hospital.

At Necker Hospital, Melania Trump visited a ward decorated with images from “The Little Prince,” an iconic French novel written and illustrated by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

US First Lady Melania Trump speaks with people during a visit to the Necker Hospital in Paris, on July 13, 2017.
(Photo credit MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

She spoke briefly in French to six children, asking how they were and introducing herself before switching to a translator to ask how long they expected to stay. One of the children, a 14-year-old girl named Ysatis, was in a wheelchair and said she expected to leave the hospital Monday for a month of rehabilitation.

First Lady Melania Trump, centre, poses with doctors as she visits the Necker hospital, France’s biggest paediatric hospital in Paris, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Melania Trump is touring the hospital shortly after her arrival in France with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

“You look very good, very strong … Soon you’ll be walking and running,” Mrs. Trump told her.

First Lady Melania Trump smiles as she visits the Necker hospital, France's biggest pediatric hospital in Paris, Thursday July 13, 2017. Melania Trump is touring the hospital shortly after her arrival in France with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

First Lady Melania Trump smiles as she visits the Necker hospital, France’s biggest paediatric hospital in Paris, Thursday, July 13, 2017.  (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Ysatis later told The Associated Press she appreciated the visit.

“It was very pleasant and really good. She’s beautiful and gorgeous,” Ysatis said.

Martin Hirsch, director of Paris’ public hospital system, presented the first lady with a copy of “The Little Prince.”

“I will keep it, practice my French. It’s beautiful,” she said.

 (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

The first lady, though not as visible as some of her predecessors, has taken on a fairly prominent role on her husband’s three international trips. She visited a children’s hospital in Italy as well.

Melania and Donald Trump have an 11-year-old son, the first boy in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. more than 50 years ago.

Mrs. Trump was later expected to visit Notre Dame Cathedral and tour the Seine River by boat with Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. President Trump was to meet with Macron before participating in Bastille Day celebrations on Friday.

First Lady Melania Trump talks to children as she visits the Necker hospital, France's biggest pediatric hospital in Paris, Thursday July 13, 2017. Melania Trump is touring the hospital shortly after her arrival in France with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

 (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

First Lady Melania Trump is welcomed by Martin Hirsch, general director of AP-HP which oversees 39 Paris public teaching hospitals, before visiting the Necker hospital, France's biggest pediatric hospital in Paris, Thursday July 13, 2017. Melania Trump is touring the hospital shortly after her arrival in France with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

First Lady Melania Trump is welcomed by Martin Hirsch, general director of AP-HP which oversees 39 Paris public teaching hospitals, before visiting the Necker hospital, France’s biggest paediatric hospital in Paris, Thursday, July 13, 2017.  (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

