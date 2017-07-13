U.S. President Donald Trump has landed in Paris with the First Lady.

President Trump touched down on Thursday morning, with his first port of call expected to be the U.S. Ambassador’s residence. He will also attend a luncheon with U.S. military leaders in the city.

advertisement

The President was whisked away from the Orly Airport in an eight-ton Cadillac dubbed ‘The Beast’, equipped with eight-inch thick doors which, according to The Telegraph, weigh the same as those of a Boeing 747 jet, and are designed to seal the interior against the threat of chemical or biological attacks.

While President Trump meets with his ambassador, First Lady Melania Trump’s first engagement is a trip to France’s largest paediatric hospital, where she is meeting with patients and staff.

Macron is thought to be keen to use the trip as an opportunity to boost his public image, which has taken a knock since he stated his desire to govern in the style of Jupiter, the Roman god, and cancelled a press conference on grounds that his thoughts are “too complex” for journalists.

President Trump is in France to attend the Bastille Day celebrations with Macron on July 14th. The two are expected to set aside differences on the Paris accords and trade to discuss possible solutions to the crisis in Syria and counter-terrorism.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.