U.S. President Donald Trump has landed in Paris with the First Lady.
President Trump touched down on Thursday morning, with his first port of call expected to be the U.S. Ambassador’s residence. He will also attend a luncheon with U.S. military leaders in the city.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive on Air Force One at Orly Airport in Paris, Thursday, July 13, 2017. The president and first lady will attend the Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris Friday, July 14. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The President was whisked away from the Orly Airport in an eight-ton Cadillac dubbed ‘The Beast’, equipped with eight-inch thick doors which, according to The Telegraph, weigh the same as those of a Boeing 747 jet, and are designed to seal the interior against the threat of chemical or biological attacks.
US President Donald Trump’s car leaves the tarmac after he disembarked from Air Force One on July 13 2017 at Paris’s Orly airport, beginning a 24-hour trip that coincides with France’s national day and the 100th anniversary of US involvement in World War I. (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
While President Trump meets with his ambassador, First Lady Melania Trump’s first engagement is a trip to France’s largest paediatric hospital, where she is meeting with patients and staff.
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks with people during a visit to the Necker Hospital in Paris, on July 13, 2017. (MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)
Macron is thought to be keen to use the trip as an opportunity to boost his public image, which has taken a knock since he stated his desire to govern in the style of Jupiter, the Roman god, and cancelled a press conference on grounds that his thoughts are “too complex” for journalists.
U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive at Orly airport, south of Paris, Thursday July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
President Trump is in France to attend the Bastille Day celebrations with Macron on July 14th. The two are expected to set aside differences on the Paris accords and trade to discuss possible solutions to the crisis in Syria and counter-terrorism.
US President Donald Trump salutes after disembarking from Air Force One with First Lady Melania Trump upon arrival at Paris Orly airport on July 13, 2017, beginning a 24-hour trip that coincides with France’s national day and the 100th anniversary of US involvement in World War (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
