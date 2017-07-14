Pictures: President Trump At France Bastille Day Celebrations

President Donald Trump has joined France’s President Emmanuel Macron for the national Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, reviewing a large military parade on the Champs Elysee.
President Macron was driven to the VIP dais in a French army command jeep, reviewing troops as he went. President Trump and First Lady Melania were taken in the Presidential limousine and where joined by President Macron.
President Trump congratulates President Macron during the military parade Friday morning / AP IAMGES
Aircraft of the French airforce perform a flypast Friday / AP Images
President Trump and the First Lady watch the passing military aircraft / AP IMAGES
led by US troops, French infantry parade on the Champs Elysee / AP IMAGES
US troops including men in uniforms of the Great War parade for President Trump and President Macron / AP IMAGES
French cavalry before the Arc Du Triomphe / AP IAMGES
The parades, which not only commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789 but also the 100th anniversary of the United States joining the Great War, will feature infantry, armoured fighting vehicles, cavalry, and a military flypast.
Once the parade has concluded, the President and First Lady will depart for Paris Orly airport where they will embark upon Air Force One to return to the United States.
Two hours before the parade Friday, the famed Champs-Elysees avenue was emptied as was the Place de la Concorde with its golden-tipped obelisk. The wide boulevard has been targeted repeatedly by Islamic extremists, most recently last month when a man crashed his car into a convoy of gendarmes.
Two presidents stand and watch the French military march-past on the Champs Elysee Friday morning / Getty Images
Pioneers of the French Foreign legion sport the unique symbols of their military craft — beards, axes, and leather aprons. Pioneers specialise in going ahead of an advancing army to clear the path / Getty
President Macron reviews troops atop of French command staff car / getty Images
French cavalry advances during the Bastille Day celebrations Friday / Getty Images
First Lady Melania Trump steps out of the Presidential Limousine in Paris on her way to Friday morning’s celebrations / Getty
President Donald Trump applauds the parade / Getty Images
President Macron reviews troops Friday morning / Getty
A tank passes two presidents / getty
President Trump greets President Macron / Getty
A police officer scans the body of a visitor at the barrier controlling access to the parade. Security has been boosted ahead of the event after a number of anti-police attacks by Muslim extremists in the city / Getty
Final checks are made in preparation for Friday’s parade before the Arc Du Triomphe / Getty
A French soldier shines the cab of his truck before the parade / getty
French military cadets pose for photographers Friday / getty
The Champs-Elysees was cleared early Friday mornign to allow extensive security arrangements to be put in place ahead of the bulk of troops and politicians / Getty
Soldiers in dress uniforms parade Friday / Getty
