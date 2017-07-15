Star Teacher: Schools Are Subjecting Pupils to ‘Left-Wing Brainwashing’

A teacher who fronted a major recruitment drive for the Department for Education accused schools of “indoctrinating” pupils “from a very young age” in the wake of the EU referendum, it has emerged.

In an article penned for the Conservatives for Liberty group shortly after the Brexit referendum, computer science teacher Calvin Robinson said he was “not at all surprised that the majority of young people voted in line with a Left-wing agenda to remain in the undemocratic, or even anti-democratic European Union.

“Schools have been grooming children towards this decision for years.”

Robinson, who was featured prominently in the ‘I Chose to Teach’ campaign, alleged that “[S]chools will talk about (see: preach) how important tolerance is, but the moment you express an opinion that isn’t in line with their thinking, you’ll see how short-lived their tolerance truly is”.

Robinson, a department head at St Mary’s and St John’s Church of England School in Hendon, north-west London, was moved to write his article by the “outright disgusting” behaviour of some colleagues during Britain’s referendum on membership of the European Union, when he observed “a very evident bias not only in their teaching practices, but in the way they present their arguments”.

This bias was not just limited to “the obvious party political biases of ‘Labour = Good, Tory = Evil’,” he noted – although he confirmed, “that does happen”.

“Instead of encouraging students to keep an open mind, or challenging students’ perceptions, teachers have been encouraging their biases,” Robinson claimed, noting a conversation between a teacher and a pupil in which the former had mentioned the narrowing gap between Leave and Remain in the referendum polls, and the latter responded: ‘I know, it’s quite scary isn’t it?’

“The teacher and student were in mutual agreement that Britain leaving the EU would be a bad thing. As far as I’m aware, that goes against part two of the Teachers’ Standards,” said Robinson.

Robinson claimed that, as a known Leave campaigner, his treatment was quite different. He said he was discouraged from “even mentioning” the referendum, and that on the morning following the Brexit vote he was “taken aside by my headteacher and deputy headteacher as I arrived at school and warned not to bring up the topic in front of teachers, as they were all very angry about the situation right now”. He was warned not to raise the subject in front of pupils, either.

Days later, he said the Executive Headteacher of his school’s trust sent an email to all teaching staff which included a link to a petition for a second referendum.

“Surely there should be some system in place to prevent our younger generations from Left-wing brainwashing,” he concluded.

“Our young people are being indoctrinated to a Left-wing mentality from a very young age. Pretty much throughout their entire educational career, young people are being trained into a Lefty way of thinking.”