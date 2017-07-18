BBC Slammed for ‘Using Proms to Fight Brexit’ After Conductor Calls Voters ‘Uneducated’

The BBC has been slammed for allowing the BBC Proms to be hijacked by anti-Brexit stunts twice in a single weekend.

In the most prominent example, renowned conductor Daniel Barenboim used a performance on Monday night to complain about what he described as under-educated voters in a seven-minute anti-Brexit rant during the annual celebration of orchestral classical music held in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The conductor then got his German orchestra to play Elgar’s iconically English Land of Hope of Glory in protest of the decision of British voters.

The 74-year-old musician, who is a prominent critic of Israel, also blasted so-called “isolationist tendencies and nationalism in its very narrow sense is something that is very dangerous”.

Mr. Barenboim’s protest comes after pianist Igor Levit unexpectedly performed the official EU official anthem on Friday night during an encore. The BBC defended the protest song, describing it as an “artistic choice”.

Mr. Barenboim also claimed his speech was “non-political”, drawing laughter from the crowd, instead insisting it was “of human concern” to oppose Brexit.

He argued that “Greece and Germany and France and Denmark all have something in common called European culture”, whilst also defending modern Multiculturalism in Europe.

He said, “[in] this cultural community called Europe there is a place for diverse cultures, for different cultures, for a different way of looking at things.

“But this can be done only with education. And the fanaticism that exists in the world, with religious backgrounds, can also only be fought with education.”

“The BBC are now using the Proms to fight Brexit, when will the lunacy stop?” Tweeted former UKIP leader Nigel Farage in response to Mr. Barenboim’s intervention.

Last night, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told the Sun “the BBC will happily go along with anything that supports the Remain cause.”

And Romford MP Andrew Rosindell said: “For the BBC to allow this shows their actively letting Euro-fanatics voice their views, whilst ignoring the democratic majority.

Adding: “The BBC must be neutral if it’s not that is wrong and can’t continue, it’s harming Britain.”