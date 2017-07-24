BREAKING: Attorney for Charlie Gard’s Parents Withdraws Legal Bid to Treat Infant

The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard are dropping their legal bid to send him to the United States for experimental treatment.

Lawyer Grant Armstrong says Chris Gard and Connie Yates are withdrawing their appeal to court orders saying Charlie’s treatment should end.

advertisement

He told Mr. Justice Francis that “time had run out” for the 11-month-old baby, and the couple cried at London’s High Court as the announcement was made.

The couple has been fighting court rulings saying their son’s life support should be withdrawn and the baby must “die with dignity”.

Doctors from the Pope’s hospital in Roam and an expert from the U.S. argued that “experimental” treatments could save the child’s life.

The results of new scans showed the baby was badly brain damaged.

A European court had been described as a “death panel” after denying the parents the opportunity to privately fund the final attempt to save their son.

Last week, the U.S. Congress granted Charlie permanent residency in the U.S. so he could go quickly to America for treatment.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) who was told by doctors her unborn child could not survive.

She fought to save it, and the baby girl became the first child in the world to survive after being born without both kidneys.

More follows…

(AP contributed to this report)